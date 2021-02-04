Nexus Recovery Center Kicks Off 50 For 50 Anniversary Campaign

Nexus Recovery Center, a nonprofit that offers specialized substance use disorder treatment services for adult women, is celebrating its anniversary with its Nexus 50 for 50 Anniversary Campaign.

The campaign will focus on raising funds to support the organization’s campus environment and staff, basic needs of clients, like clothing and other essentials, and campus and staff safety. Organizers hope to raise at least 50 gifts of $50,000 each.

“Nexus Recovery Center has been doing life-changing work for the women of North Texas for the past half a century, and we are proud to honor that work with the Nexus 50 for 50 Anniversary Campaign this year,” said Nexus Recovery Center CEO Heather Ormand. “As someone who has been in recovery for nearly a decade, I personally understand the importance of organizations such as Nexus Recovery Center and the impact they can have in changing the trajectory of a woman’s life. We look forward to a celebratory year, and hope the community will join us in supporting Nexus Recovery Center.”

The campaign comes at an important time for the nonprofit. The center has seen demand for services climb and has continued to operate at full capacity during the pandemic. It’s served more than 1,500 women since March of 2020.

“I am extremely proud to co-chair the Nexus 50 for 50 Anniversary Campaign,” said Nexus 50 for 50 Anniversary Campaign Co-Chair Carolyn Waghorne. “Nexus Recovery Center and the work it does for women battling specialized substance use disorder treatment services across North Texas is not only inspiring, but essential to our community. Dallas is a better city because of Nexus Recovery Center, and I am honored to lead this campaign to ensure the next 50 years are even better than the last for the clients of Nexus Recovery Center.”

Nexus 50 for 50 Anniversary Campaign Co-Chair Jan Madigan recalled getting involved with Nexus by chairing the board, and running the capital campaign during a previous economic downturn shortly after becoming involved with the nonprofit in 2006. She acknowledged the pandemic is likely to increase demand for Nexus’ services again.

“We knew it was going to be hard to raise money, but we recognized that the need was even greater then for the people we’re serving than it was in better economic times,” Madigan said. “It’s interesting to me now that we are celebrating our 50 year anniversary and running a fundraising campaign so that we can meet the needs of our community, and we are once again in a very difficult time with COVID and people being isolated, and people being depressed, and just an increase in those that are probably going to need our services.”

For more information and to donate to the campaign, visit the campaign website.