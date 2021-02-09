14 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Deserving Dallas Darling

In a year that encouraged shopping regionally to keep beloved businesses in our community afloat, holidays are a perfect opportunity to speak your partner’s love language, locally.

Somehow, February 14th is less than a week away. Before Covid-19, the most stressful concern on your checklist was making dinner reservations way before February 13th. Today, the holiday is even more challenging but can be just as special with a dash of creativity.

Reject the panicked impulse to buy non-specific drug-store cards; look no further than these 14 customizable shopping options. This list has something for every identity and interest, acting as your ultimate guide to have a successful Valentine’s Day in 2021.

Clothing

PLUMS

Southern Tide

d.RT

PLUMS – Loungewear for the love of your life

Offering men’s and women’s underwear and leisure clothing, PLUMS launched in summer 2020 and has an average rating of 4.65 stars out of five.

Conveniently, PLUMS is sold exclusively on Amazon. Plus, there are matching men’s and women’s prints so you can parallel your other half this V-Day. Prices range from $16 to $48 with free delivery to Amazon Prime members.

2. Southern Tide – The tide is high, so hold on to your honey

Much to the dismay of summer-lovers, Texas’s coldest weather comes at the beginning of the year. For the ladies and gentlemen dreaming about warmer days, Southern Tide has a Multi Stripe Matching Set and an Intercoastal Pullover.

3. d.RT – Make a statement with fresh streetwear

d. RT is a fresh Dallas-based fashion brand that offers the trendiest streetwear, from hats to hoodies, which cost $35 and $120, respectively.

Jewelry and Accessories

Kendra Scott

Leatherology

Tracee Nichols Fine Jewelry

4. Kendra Scott – Yellow is the new pink

Founded in Austin, Kendra Scott has made the little yellow box iconic among jewelry lovers. Customers choose from Valentine’s Day necklaces, earrings and bracelets from Kendra Scott’s newest winter collection.

If you are looking for something unique, Kendra Scott offers custom engraving for a keepsake your significant other will treasure long past February.

Open for limited capacity walk-in shopping, curb-side pickup and delivery, Kendra Scott boasts 102 retail stores with fresh collections dropping for every occasion. In the case of a time-crunch, Kendra Scott has partnered with Favor delivery across Texas to offer same-day delivery on a limited collection of Kendra Scott jewelry from your local Texas store.

5. Leatherology – Lovebirds of a leather, flock together

With its headquarters in Dallas, Leatherology offers customizable leather goods at competitive prices due to its vertically integrated market format. Leatherology has an comprehensive color selection for train cases, jewelry organizers and eye masks. The luxury leather brand sells directly online to give savings to consumers.

6. Tracee Nichols Fine Jewelry – Diamonds are a girlfriend’s best friend

As its mission, Tracee Nichols Fine Jewelry aims to make each piece tell a symbolic story to as to evoke an emotion from the wearer. This motivation comes from the founder’s story. Starting by selling jewelry in a thrift store, Dallas-based designer Nichols has come a long way. After the commercial success of her first signature necklace, the Roman, Nichols has become a household name for making sentimental yet functional pieces. Today, notable people such as Taylor Swift, Ashley Graham, John Travolta and Kristin Chenoweth have worn Tracee Nichols Fine Jewelry. Pricing starts at $1,800.

Food and Drinks

Casa Dragones Joven

Perini Ranch

Kastra

7. Casa Dragones Joven – Tequila that’s worth a shot

Casa Dragones Joven sells small batches of 100% Blue Agave Sipping Tequila from Mexico City. Give your Tequila connoisseur the newly launched Anejo or Blanco to perfect your Ranch Water. Pricing ranges from $75-$285.

8. Perini – Set a prime example with a steak dinner

Since 1983, Perini Ranch Steakhouse has been home to old-fashioned chuck wagon style food, located on the Perini Ranch in Buffalo Gap. Perini recommends Ranch Mesquite Smoked Tenderloin ($125) if you’re enjoying a date night at home this year, or Perini Ranch’s second cookbook ($35) so you can enjoy delicious Texas recipes all year long.

9. Kastra – Greek vodka for high spirits

Kastra offers consumers and imbibers the first premium sipping vodka distilled from olives – from Nafpaktos, Greece. Kastra recommends the Elion ($55) for the vodka enthusiast in your life.

Services

10. Manorly – Give the gift of quality time and domestic peace of mind

Dallas-based Manorly is a one-stop home management service. The business provides home repair, maintenance and concierge services. Residents utilize this service to arrange personal finance estimates and onboard subcontractors. Manorly is responsible for the maintenance of some of Dallas’ most prized estates. The tech startup uses licensed and insured subcontractors to complete tasks around each homeowner’s schedule.

If there’s anything 2020 taught us, it’s that the ultimate gift is more time with the ones we love. The gift of a subscription to Manorly frees up time a North Texan would be spending on their home/yard to be with loved ones. This Valentine’s Day, Manorly is offering 25 percent off the first month’s membership with code BEMINE25. The monthly memberships range from $99 to $410 depending on the frequency of home inspections.

11. Bell’INVITO – Love letters, for those who seek words of affirmation

Dallas-based Bell’INVITO Stationery & Home offers a variety of handmade products and services for the person who still believes in the power of a handwritten card. Bell’INVITO’s new products, aptly named for you to express your affection, are Hey Boo ($68) and Pucker ($85).

12. SkinSpirit – Mr. and Ms. massages

Every person who lived through 2020 deserves a spa vacation from SkinSpirit, which offers face and body products derived from top medical gradelines. SkinSpirit services include diamond glow facials and Botox treatments. SkinSpirit’s newest location in Plano opened on January 13.

13. City Golf Club – A tee-rific time

City Golf Club functions as an active date night location for the golf fanatic in your life. City Golf Club is located at The Crescent in Dallas. Rentals and memberships range from $60-$4,000

14. Cherry – Nails are the cherry on top of any look

Cherry is an on-demand platform that connects clients with independent nail technicians. The Dallas-based service brings nail technicians directly to clients, offering both convenience for users and greater flexibility for manicurists, many of whom have been able to leave salon life behind. Upgrade your Galentine’s gatherings with mobile manicure services. Pricing ranges from $10-$105, depending on your pampering needs.

With whomever you spend the 14th, feel free to utilize the goods and services of these 14 businesses.