Former HPISD Board President Leslie Long Melson Dies at 65
Former Highland Park ISD board president Leslie Long Melson died Jan. 24 at age 65.
Melson graduated from Richardson High School in 1973. She then studied art at SMU, where she quickly found a home in Kappa Alpha.
She and Jim Melson married at Highland Park Presbyterian Church in 1978 and had four children – Jed, Ann Melson Higginbotham, Ellen Melson Kershaw and John – all HP graduates.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 14 at Highland Park Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder. Because of COVID-19 safety protocols, the service is by invitation only, but will be available by livestream at www.hppres.org/melson
In lieu of flowers, the family asks those who’d like to to contribute to Kershaw’s Challenge.