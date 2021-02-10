Gymnasts Set to Host HP Invitational

The annual HP Invitational gymnastics meet will be split into two days this week, with the boys competing on Wednesday and the girls on Thursday.

Competition for the optional meet will begin at 6 p.m. each day at the Hegi Family Gymnastics Training Facility.

The Lady Scots earned their second consecutive dual-meet win against Garland Lakeview Centennial on Feb. 4, led by a runner-up finish by freshman Ana Simpson in the all-around competition.

Simpson also placed second on the vault, uneven bars, and balance beam. Kennedy Downing was third in all-around and second on floor exercise. Other third-place performances for HP included Downing on vault and bars, Linda Tran on floor, and Lily Ford on beam.