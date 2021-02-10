Preston Hollow Crime Reports Feb 1 – 7

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT SAFE KEEPING

Reported at 10:26 a.m. Feb. 3: Overnight a burglar foiled the locks at Primo’s MX Kitchen at Hillcrest Road and Northwest Highway and took the safe. Yes, there was money inside it.

1 Monday

Arrested at 3:27 a.m.: a 23-year-old man accused of drunkenness and drug possession outside a home in the 6400 block of Waggoner Drive.

At 10:31 a.m., an unwelcome visitor to the Preston Group in Preston Center got a criminal trespassing warning.

Burglarized before 1:21 p.m.: a 35-year-old Lake Worth man’s vehicle at a home in the 9800 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

Taken before 2:19 p.m.: a vehicle from the 11400 block of Strait Lane.

Did it dawn on a 30-year-old Chico, Texas man that added care might be needed when parking in the 4800 block of a street named Crooked Lane? Belongings from his vehicle were taken before 5:29 p.m.

A robber threatened a 30-year-old Bedford man while stealing merchandise from Lenscrafters at NorthPark Center.

Before 8:01 p.m., a nuisance took the license plate off a 24-year-old man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

2 Tuesday

Turns out 7:36 a.m. isn’t too early to get a criminal trespassing warning in Preston Center.

Reported at 11:58 a.m.: an ugly thing to do. A shoplifter snagged merchandise from Ulta Beauty at Preston Forest Village.

Before 12:16 p.m., a thief grabbed stuff out of the back of a Superior Pool Service of Lewisville van while technicians called on a home in the 5200 block of Ravine Drive.

A 39-year-old man left stuff in the bed of his truck while visiting a home in the 4200 block of Lively Lane. A prowler removed the stuff before 2:45 p.m.

At 3:26 p.m., an unwelcome visitor to the CVS in Preston Center received a criminal trespassing warning.

Stolen before 4:15 p.m.: a 41-year-old Quinlan, Texas man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 7:18 p.m.: a 29-year-old man from the 4700 block of West Amherst Avenue kept getting electronic messages meant to annoy him.

Burglarized before 7:25 p.m.: a 29-year-old Rowlett man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

A person stopped at 8:56 p.m. near Christ the King Catholic Church on Preston Road had a “non-testable white powder.”

3 Wednesday

Stolen before 2:18 p.m.: a vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Arrested at 5:21 p.m.: a woman accused of shoplifting at Dillard’s at NorthPark Center. Her age wasn’t provided.

4 Thursday

Before 7:32 p.m., a burglar broke a vehicle window to steal a 50-year-old Austin woman’s stuff at NorthPark Center.

5 Friday

We were so curious about what was taken in a theft at a home in the 4300 block of Bobbitt Drive that we didn’t really care that the online record didn’t include a reporting time.

Reporting time also not provided for theft from a woman (not named Bobbitt) in a parking lot at NorthPark Center.

6 Saturday

Burglarized overnight before 6:36 a.m.: a 42-year-old Allen man’s vehicle in the parking lot of Medical City Green Oaks Hospital on Clodus Fields Drive.

Reporting time not provided for shoplifting from Nordstrom at NorthPark Center.

Before 8:01 p.m., a bully at Inwood Village injured a 40-year-old Fort Worth man with strikes to the face and body.

7 Sunday

Reported at 12: 53 a.m.: An abuser kept calling and vaguely threatening a woman from the 7500 block of Malabar Lane.

Reported at 12:42 p.m.: an identify thief used the personal information of a 68-year-old man from the 5000 block of Brookview Drive to open an account.

Reported at 4:08 p.m.: road rage in the 5600 block of LBJ Freeway? An armed motorist pointed a gun at a 37-year-old man and collided with his vehicle.