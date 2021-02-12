Dallas Police Investigating Shooting Death of UP Man

Dallas police are investigating after Park Cities resident Christopher Murzin, 53, was found fatally shot in his vehicle on LBJ Freeway Thursday afternoon.

Murzin’s car was found on westbound L.B.J. Freeway before the S. Polk exit ramp about 1 p.m. Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at an area hospital, police say.

Witnesses told police that a small silver SUV may have been involved in the shooting.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call homicide detective Tonya Mcdaniel at 214-671-4236 or email [email protected] Those with information are asked to refer to case #025379-2021.

Murzin worked as a medical salesman and ran for a seat on the Highland Park ISD board of trustees in 2017 against Stacy Kelly (who holds the seat now), and Meg Bakich.

Murzin and his family also advocated for better accessibility for those with disabilities, leading to University Park’s first barrier-free playground in Coffee Park, MySweetCharity reported in 2010. For their efforts, the Murzin family and the city of University Park were awarded the child impact award at the annual A Child Can Do All Things Luncheon that year, the outlet reported.

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, who represented the district now served by U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, also recognized Murzin for his being selected as University Park’s Citizen of the Year in 2008.