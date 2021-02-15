Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 8-14

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PREVENTABLE PILEUP

A reckless driver passed, then hit two vehicles while traveling westbound on Mockingbird Lane at Golf Avenue around 8:22 p.m. Feb. 12, continued through the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Preston Road, and ran a red light, causing two other vehicles to wreck, and continued on toward the Dallas North Tollway without stopping to leave information.

HIGHLAND PARK

8 Monday

Arrested at 12:01 a.m.: An 18-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4600 block of Abbott Avenue

9 Tuesday

A reckless driver hit a Honda Civic parked in the 4500 block of Rheims Place overnight before 5 a.m. and left without providing information.

An intruder got into a company-issued Subaru Ascent in the 4500 block of Rheims Place, rifled through the console and glove box, and took a fuel card and a pair of Ralph Lauren sunglasses overnight before 8 a.m. 

A shoplifter made off with a $250 denim crop top from Alice + Olivia in Highland Park Village around 2:30 p.m. 

A fraudster used the information of a man from the 3200 block of Mockingbird Lane to withdraw $1,420 from a bank account, try to withdraw another $9,300, and buy an iPhone. The incident was reported at 8:17 p.m. 

10 Wednesday

A scammer took out a $1,000 loan from Speedy Cash using the information of a man from the  4300 block of Westside Drive. The incident was reported at 4:55 p.m.

12 Friday

Arrested at 1:50 a.m.: A 26-year-old for a warrant in the 5500 block of Preston Road.

A sneak thief got into a work truck in the 3300 block of St. Johns Drive and snagged $890 worth of tools before leaving the scene around 11:30 a.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

8 Monday

An unwelcome guest got into a home in the 3400 block of Potomac Avenue. The incident was reported at midnight.

9 Tuesday 

A crook used the information of a man from the 3800 block of Caruth Boulevard. The incident was reported at 12:36 p.m.

A scoundrel pried open the door of a locked Mercedes S63 in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane and took two laptops between 6:45 and 7:30 p.m.

14 Sunday

Unwelcome Valentine’s Day find: A ne’er do well got into a Mercedes in the 8300 block of Preston Road and took a Michael Kors backpack and more overnight before 9:37 a.m.

