Preston Hollow Crime Reports Feb 8 – 14

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WHAT WOULD FLETCH SAY?

We suspect a 61-year-old man from the 6800 block of Chevy Chase Avenue wasn’t amused when he discovered that two thieves took the briefcase out of his vehicle before 11:38 a.m. Feb. 10. But what would Fletch have thought?

8 Monday

The reporting time was unavailable for a theft at a home in the 5600 block of Palomar Lane.

You know we wouldn’t be telling you about a fender bender in the Preston Valley Shopping Center parking lot if the jerk who hit the 65-year-old Colleyville man’s parked car before 1:37 p.m. had stayed to take responsibility.

When you care to give the very best… Oh, never mind. A thief working the 4300 block of Hallmark Drive decided it was better to take instead and removed property before 3:25 p.m. from a vehicle belonging to Robertson Pools of Coppell.

At 4:42 p.m., an unwelcome visitor was warned to leave NorthPark Center.

How vain must you be to need to shoplift merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Inwood Village? The theft was reported at 6:31 p.m.

9 Tuesday

The reporting time was not available for shoplifting a Nordstrom in NorthPark Center.

Burglarized before 11:25 a.m.: a 51-year-old woman’s vehicle at Preston Forest Square.

10 Wednesday

A 70-year-old man meet officers at 8:03 a.m. near Home Depot at Central Expressway and Forest Lane to report damaged property.

Reporting times were not provided for thefts at a home in the 6700 block of Norway Road and a parking lot in the 4400 block of West Lovers Lane.

Reported at 1:28 p.m.: shoplifting at Saint Bernard in Inwood Village.

Stolen before 7:26 p.m.: a vehicle at a home in the 6600 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

11 Thursday

No reporting time for this one: vandalism in the parking lot at the Preston Commons shopping center in the 8100 block of Preston Road.

12 Friday

Overnight before 10:08 a.m., a burglar forced entry into an otherwise vacant home in the 11300 block of Crest Brook Drive and took a vehicle.

Before 10:27 a.m., a crook stole from Zoës Kitchen in the 5700 block of Lovers Lane.

A reckless motorist provided too irresponsible to stick around after striking a 33-year-old woman’s parked vehicle before 11:03 p.m. at a home in the 5700 block of Stonegate Road.

13 Saturday

Reporting time not provided for a theft at a home in the 6700 block of Glendora Avenue.

Arrested at 8:35 p.m.: a 26-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 5500 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

14 Sunday

Either it was too cold to steal or there were only unreported crimes of the heart.