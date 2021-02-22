Fresh Start Motivates Scots in Lacrosse

After seeing last season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Highland Park adopted its 2021 team slogan accordingly: “Finish the Fight.”

The Scots will launch that effort on Monday, when they host the Florida-based IMG Academy national team in their season opener at Highlander Stadium.

HP’s 14-game slate runs through late April, including two matchups apiece against area rivals ESD and Jesuit, plus one against St. Mark’s. The team will not take its customary Spring Break road trip this season, although it will travel to the Houston area for two games in mid-April.

The Texas High School Lacrosse League has not made any announcements yet regarding postseason play or the state tournament, which typically takes place in May.

HP LACROSSE 2021 SCHEDULE

Feb. 22 IMG National 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 McKinney 6 p.m. Feb. 27 Austin Westlake 2 p.m. March 2 at ESD 6:30 p.m. March 6 at Southlake Carroll 1 p.m. March 11 at Jesuit 7:30 p.m. March 23 Plano West 7:30 p.m. April 3 ESD 1 p.m. April 7 Rockwall 7:45 p.m. April 10 at The Woodlands 3 p.m. April 11 at Houston Memorial 1 p.m. April 13 Allen 6 p.m. April 16 Jesuit 7 p.m. April 23 at St. Mark’s 7 p.m.