Monday, February 22, 2021

People Newspapers

After finalizing their college commitments in early February, four Highland Park seniors are ready to start their final season with the Scots. They include, from left: Anthony Ghobriel (Navy), Jake Jent (Lafayette), Thomas Mencke (Virginia), and Brooks Bond (Delaware). (PHOTO: Melissa Macatee)
Fresh Start Motivates Scots in Lacrosse

After seeing last season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Highland Park adopted its 2021 team slogan accordingly: “Finish the Fight.”

The Scots will launch that effort on Monday, when they host the Florida-based IMG Academy national team in their season opener at Highlander Stadium.

HP’s 14-game slate runs through late April, including two matchups apiece against area rivals ESD and Jesuit, plus one against St. Mark’s. The team will not take its customary Spring Break road trip this season, although it will travel to the Houston area for two games in mid-April.

The Texas High School Lacrosse League has not made any announcements yet regarding postseason play or the state tournament, which typically takes place in May.

HP LACROSSE 2021 SCHEDULE

Feb. 22IMG National7:30 p.m.
Feb. 25McKinney6 p.m.
Feb. 27Austin Westlake2 p.m.
March 2at ESD6:30 p.m.
March 6at Southlake Carroll1 p.m.
March 11at Jesuit7:30 p.m.
March 23Plano West7:30 p.m.
April 3ESD1 p.m.
April 7Rockwall7:45 p.m.
April 10at The Woodlands3 p.m.
April 11at Houston Memorial1 p.m.
April 13Allen6 p.m.
April 16Jesuit7 p.m.
April 23at St. Mark’s7 p.m.

