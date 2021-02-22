No Bohemian Room is Complete Without These 5 Elements

The French word bohémien originally referred to migrants from Bohemia, a region in the Czech Republic. Nowadays, we might call someone who is nonconformist, artistic, and well-traveled a bohemian.

Bohemian (“Boho”) interior design style is as free-spirited and unconventional as the people who inspired it. If you’ve always wanted to try decorating in a Bohemian style, make sure to include the following elements.

The many different patterns in this bedroom can coexist because they share the same basic colors (blue and white). (PHOTOS: MICHAEL HUNTER)

Bold patterns and colors

Bohemian rooms often combine a neutral base color with jewel tones, earth tones, and metallic accents. Bright colors have been becoming more popular lately, making this style a very current look too. For a truly Boho look, you’ll also want some patterns, especially patterned rugs.

A Bohemian guest bedroom from an Oak Cliff / Kessler Park project was decorated with a distinct African theme. (PHOTOS: MICHAEL HUNTER)

Low-seated, comfortable furniture

Low seating is ideal for Bohemian rooms because it promotes an air of relaxation. As you furniture shop, look for floor pillows, poufs, ottomans, low-backed sofas, and low coffee tables that invite visitors to settle down and unwind. Bohemian style is all about mismatched items that tell a story, so pieces that are distressed and have history to them are ideal.

Touchable textures

There is no such thing as “too much texture” in a Boho room. Unsurprisingly, organic materials, like rattan, stone, leather, and wood, are especially prevalent here. Try to balance soft fabrics with smooth metals and rough textures. A touch of glamor is not unwelcome in a Bohemian space, so look into adding an ornate sunburst mirror or a beautiful chandelier.

Although this guest bedroom is not colorful, bold patterns on the bedding and curtains give it a Boho feel. (PHOTO: NATHAN SCHRODER)

Plants

Plants are another key fixture of Boho style. They can be live or faux, tall or short. Cacti, monsteras, and tropical plants are always at home in this setting, but really, almost any green plant will add some color and life to the room.

Multicultural art and accessories

Boho is an eclectic, well-traveled look where a variety of items create one storied space. Don’t travel often? Visit your local antique store to find interesting pieces from around the world.

Many of my clients are requesting Bohemian, so I can guarantee that Boho will be an on-trend style for 2021.

