Scots Slip Past Longview in Second Round
The area round of the playoffs brought Highland Park its first real test in almost two months. And the Scots passed.
HP held off a late Longview rally for a 57-52 victory in Athens, extending its winning streak to 17 games overall.
The Scots (21-4) advance to face Midlothian in the Class 5A Region II quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Arlington ISD Arts and Athletics Complex.
After trailing by double digits in the first half, the Lobos (15-12) battled back, twice trimming the deficit to one point in the closing minutes. But HP answered with a couple of big baskets, including layups by Worthey Wiles and Jack Pease to preserve the win.
Now the Scots will turn their attention to the Panthers (22-5), who have been dominant while winning 15 straight games. After a slow start on Tuesday, Midlothian came back to beat Sulphur Springs 44-36.