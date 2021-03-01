Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 22-28

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BICYCLE! BICYCLE!

Someone left a bicycle — a black and orange Mongoose bike to be exact — in a yard in the 4500 block of Bordeaux Avenue around 5:47 p.m. Feb. 22. 

HIGHLAND PARK

22 Monday

A porch pirate pilfered three packages containing a $250 pair of Veronica Beard jeans and a $60 pair of headphones from a home in the 4300 block of Bordeaux Avenue. The incident was reported at 4:09 p.m.

23 Tuesday

Leaning light pole of Highland Park Village: A careless driver hit a light pole in the shopping center with his BMW SUV between 7:40 and 7:55 a.m., damaging it.

An aggressive driver began revving his engine while stopped at a stoplight at Mockingbird Lane and Airline Road, turned southbound onto Airline Road, and rear-ended a GMC Sierra at 5:50 p.m. The driver continued southbound on Airline Road without stopping to leave information. 

24 Wednesday

A careless driver hit a GMC Sierra while it was parked in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue damaging the front driver’s side bumper. The incident was reported at 9:01 a.m. 

Another reckless driver hit the rear bumper of a BMW X7 parked near Park House in Highland Park Village around 5:19 p.m., damaging the BMW and causing it to move about 11 inches. The culprit didn’t leave information.

26 Friday 

Arrested at 6:02 p.m.: a 29-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3500 block of Euclid Avenue

27 Saturday

Yet another thoughtless driver rear ended a Cadillac Escalade while it was stopped at a red light at Mockingbird Lane and Douglas Avenue at 8:19 a.m., and continued north on Douglas Avenue without stopping to exchange information.

A shoplifter hid an $8,700 purse from the Chanel store in Highland Park Village in a jacket before leaving the store with three other people around 4:29 p.m.

28 Sunday

Another irresponsible driver damaged a BMW X1 that was parked in the 4400 block of Livingston Avenue, leaving part of a grille, around 2:39 a.m. and failed to leave information.

An unwelcome guest got into a home in the 4600 block of S. Versailles Avenue, left muddy footprints, and rummaged through the home. The incident was reported at 6:11 p.m. 

UNIVERSITY PARK

22 Monday

Arrested: a 25-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3500 block of Lovers Lane. No time was given.

26 Friday

A burglar got into a home in the 3400 block of Bryn Mawr Drive and took a Gucci bag, a Gucci wallet, a HomeGoods gift card, a Nike gift card, two credit cards, a Southwest Air card, a key card, a pair of AirPods, and more before 4 p.m. 

27 Saturday

An intruder broke glass at a gas station in the 8400 block of Preston Road at 4:18 a.m.

28 Sunday

Arrested: an 18-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3500 block of Southwestern Boulevard. No time was given.

