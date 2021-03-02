Vogel Alcove Plans ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’ Fundraiser Event

With COVID-19 cases beginning to slow, Vogel Alcove took a look at it’s annual Arts Performance Event and thought, “Wouldn’t it be nice?”

Karen R. Hughes, Vogel Alcove president and CEO, announced Monday that the organization’s 29th annual event will not be canceled – but instead will offer the Beach Boys and a picnic on May 1 at the AT&T Performing Arts Center Annette Strauss Artist Square, to help keep things safe and socially distanced.

Seating will also be limited.

The event, which is co-chaired by Beck Ventures CEO Scott Beck and MoneyGram International chairman and CEO Alex Holmes, will also feature an in-home virtual experience for anyone not quite ready to mingle.

Beck

Alex Holmes

The Arts Performance Event is the largest fundraising event of the year for Vogel Alcove, raising a significant portion of their annual funding.

The current touring iteration of the Beach Boys is led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago, keep up the band’s more than half-century of music making.

The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and have become an American icon to fans around the world. Since lead-singer Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, Surfin’ in 1961, dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: Surfin’ USA, Surfer Girl, Fun, Fun, Fun, I Get Around, California Girls, Help Me Rhonda, Barbara Ann, Good Vibrations, Wouldn’t It Be Nice, Rock and Roll Music and Kokomo.

“This event is is different from past Arts Performance Events. It will be a casual outdoor affair at the AT&T Performing Arts Center Annette Strauss Artist Square off of Flora Street. There is plenty of room for social distancing according to CDC regulations, but seating will be limited,” Hughes said.

Picnic meals and an open bar will be provided by Wolfgang Puck Catering for onsite guests only. All seating is on the grassy area in front of the stage. The grass will be marked off in squares and there will be a comfortable chair in each square. Social distancing will be strictly enforced, and masks are required as well as temperature checks at registration. The event begins at 5 p.m. with a reception and the concert begins at 6 p.m. The after party is from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Can’t make the picnic in-person? Gather your family, friends, or colleagues and live-stream the entire performance in your own home, with a party-in-a-box and personal concert link. The Beach Boys concert will be filmed live by a renowned professional production crew. This sponsorship package is $1,000 and includes a secure online link, and Party-Package Gift Basket. Attend the party remotely; invite friends and host a dinner, backyard BBQ, or luau.

Sponsorships and underwriting are available beginning at $1,500. Attire is casual. Visit the website for tickets and updates https://vogelalcove.org/artsevent or contact Greg Brinkley, [email protected] or call 214-368-8686.

All proceeds from the Annual Arts Performance Event benefit Vogel Alcove, an early childhood education and Parent Opportunity Center that is working to Rewire Brains, Repair Hearts, and Restore the Families of homeless children in Dallas. Vogel Alcove provides educational, developmental, and therapeutic services to children and families affected by homelessness.

Using its “Two-Generational” approach to solving homelessness, services are provided to client families through the early childhood education program and parent opportunity department. All of these services are free, in a safe and nurturing school environment, in which the families can learn and grow together.