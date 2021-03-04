District Play Looming for Lady Scots

Following a successful weekend of tournament play, Highland Park returned home on Tuesday but suffered an 8-1 defeat against Plano John Paul II.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Lady Scots (4-3), who experienced an offensive surge at the Kaitlin Seidel Memorial tournament in Richardson.

HP started the season with a 13-1 home loss to Richardson, followed by a setback versus Mesquite Horn in the tournament opener. Then came four straight victories against Richardson Pearce, South Garland, Skyline, and Carrollton R.L. Turner by a combined margin of 40-9.

Next up, the Lady Scots will travel to Terrell for a three-day tournament at Ben Gill Park, which will be their final tuneup prior to the beginning of the District 13-5A slate on March 9 against Mesquite Poteet.

The round-robin tournament schedule includes matchups with Terrell and Athens on Thursday, Mabank and Denton Ryan on Friday, and Commerce on Saturday.