Thursday, March 4, 2021

Open for Opinions

Bethany Erickson

As the state, country, and county reacts to Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement that the state would open 100% starting next week – and that the mask mandate would be lifted – readers have been letting us know how they feel.

On Wednesday, we launched a survey that quickly drew interest. As of Thursday afternoon, nearly 700 people have responded to let us know their thoughts on the twin bombshell announcements, and we want your thoughts, too.

We’ll be publishing the results in our next editions of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, so stay tuned to find out how your neighbors feel.

You can find our survey here. Need more space to tell us what you think? Consider a letter to the editor.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson, deputy editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including first place for her tornado coverage from the National Newspapers Association's 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at [email protected].

