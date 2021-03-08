House of the Month: 5335 Meaders Lane

Noted architect Elby Martin designed this incredible, Tuscan -inspired stone-clad estate home with an Italian barrel tile roof on a manicured 1.1-acre site in Old Preston Hollow with mature trees and landscaping by Harold Leidner. With more than 12,000 square feet of interior living space, the home has gracious formals for entertaining while also serving as the perfect home for the family who enjoys active living, all within the confines of their private residential retreat.

