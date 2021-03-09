Kimberly McDonald Coming To MARKET

Jewelry, home decor, and accessories designer Kimberly McDonald is coming to MARKET in Highland Park Village.

MARKET, the retail store founded by Elisa Summers in the fall of 2015 and newly concepted and renovated last March, features a range of global fashion houses alongside up-and-coming houses, as well as two incubator spaces. Kimberly McDonald is next to be featured in the space, with an in-store event later this month.

Kimberly will be in store to welcome guests to browse her beautiful jewelry, home, resort wear, and table top, and will also be available for private appointments with clients.

Each incubator space rotates on a seasonal six-month term to allow both MARKET and the partnering designer or artist a chance to introduce themselves to the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

In addition to the incubator spaces, MARKET features ready-to-wear shoes, handbags, accessories, fine jewelry, home, and giftable goods. Brands include Ganni, Aje, Pushbutton, Westman Atelier, Furtuna, and Spinelli, and more. Brands exclusive in Dallas include Proenza White Label, AVAVAV, Wandler, Farm Rio, Christopher Esber, and J.W. Anderson Shoes and Ready-To-Wear.

La Vie Style House, La Ligne, and, most recently, LoveShackFancy are just a few examples of brands that popped up within the MARKET space and went on to open free-standing stores within Highland Park Village.