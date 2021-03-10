HP’s Visinsky Earns All-Region Honor

Highland Park senior Madison Visinsky added to her postseason accolades this week when she was selected for the Class 5A Region II all-region team by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Visinsky is among 20 players who received the honor. Recently, coaches also named her the MVP of District 13-5A.

Visinsky, a three-year starter at forward, helped lead the Lady Scots to a district title and two playoff wins this season. HP’s season ended with a loss to Red Oak on Feb. 24 in the regional quarterfinals.