Go Here: Open Houses To Check Out March 13 and 14

It’s a bustling market out there, and you have to move fast to get your dream house sometimes. Here are some open houses to check out this weekend.

Saturday, March 13

8616 Turtle Creek Boulevard #310. This one-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath condo is perfect for someone looking for proximity to Uptown, Downtown, the Park Cities, and more, but who doesn’t need the space or the upkeep of a single-family home at the moment. It offers a gourmet kitchen with a large center island, fireplace, beautiful hardwoods, and an open floorplan designed to make the space feel roomy. A private balcony overlooks gardens and a pool. The primary suite has a spa-like en suite bathroom and a custom closet. The community amenities include a coffee lounge, infinity pool, fitness center, outdoor fireplaces, clubroom, and a sky terrace with skyline views. $265,000. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4117 Wycliff Avenue, Dallas. It may be a townhome, but this three bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home still boasts 20 foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as a wood burning fireplace. It’s been updated and outfitted with plenty of highly-desirable details (including hardwoods and soapstone counters), and includes an incredible amount of space – even the closets and storage areas are expanded and customized. There’s no HOA, and you still get a backyard and covered patio. $599,000. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 14

9106 La Strada Court, Dallas. This home in the gated communtiy of La Strada Court is the beneficiary of an extensive refresh. The three-bedroom, four-bath Mediterranean style home comes with a very well-appointed kitchen that includes double ovens, a built-in refrigerator, gas cooktop, wine cooler, plenty of storage, and a breakfast bar. The primary suite has separate water closets and vanities, a jetted tub, large shower, and large closet. Upstairs, a second living area and two bedrooms with en suites completes the home. $765,000. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

3709 Southwestern Boulevard, University Park. Built in 1985, this 5,850 square-foot home boasts five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms. Downstairs, a paneled study, great room overlooking the pool, and a chilled wine and wet bar that holds 500 bottles make entertaining a breeze, especially when you factor in that butler’s pantry and walk-in pantry, and large kitchen. Upstairs, there’s a game room, study area, bedrooms, and a primary suite. $2,995,000. Open house: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

4200 Stanhope Street, University Park. This traditional home has only been on the market two days, is a few blocks from Bradfield Elementary and Highland Park Village, and offers four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and plenty of space for a family. Outside, a covered patio, turfed backyard, and saltwater pool will provide hours of fun, too. A home office was added by Bobby Clark in 2017, and has plenty of custom built-ins and storage. An oversized primary suite includes a sitting area, fireplace, coffee bar, and separate baths and closets. $2.15 million. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

11829 Hampstead Lane, Dallas. This completely renovated midcentury modern in Preston Brook Estates still has its mature trees, which have been combined with new landscaping to provide plenty of shade for those Texas summers. An open kitchen has a huge island with quartz counters, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. There are hardwood floors throughout the one-story home, and the plumbing, windows, doors, and electrical work are all new. A reconfigured primary suite has a new en suite bathroom with oversized shower, walk-in closet, and heated flooring. All told, there are four living areas and an outdoor pavilion. $1,179,000. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can also check out:

5500 Montrose Drive, Dallas: Five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, 3,896 square feet. Saturday, March 13, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. $1.15 million

10735 Morning Glory Drive, Dallas: Five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, 5,619 square feet. Saturday, March 13, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 14, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. $1,849,000.

9644 Lakemonth Drive, Dallas: Four bedrooms, three baths, 3,317 square feet. Sunday, March 14, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. $1,149,000