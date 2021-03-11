What’s going on in the big world of real estate? Here’s a quick digest of some recent key moves.

OK, Boomer: Dallas has second-oldest percentage of 55-and-older renters

While other parts of the country — like the Northeastern region, may have more renters age 55 and older, Dallas has the second oldest percentage of renters in that age range.

The study, conducted by Construction Coverage, found that over the past 20 years, older Americans nationally are chucking homeownership in favor of renting. Since the 1990s, the ranks of renting seniors has grown to more than 30% of all renters.

In the Dallas metro area, 22.8% of all renter households are occupied by renters aged 55 and older. Since 2010, the percentage of 55-and-older households in Dallas has increased by 61.4%.

“The percentage increase in renters aged 55 and over since 2010 is more than 10 times greater than the changes for other groups, and in raw numbers, the number of new 55-and-up renters is more than three times the number of new renters of any other age,” the study said of national figures.

In Dallas, 22.8% of all renter households are occupied by renters 55 and older. Since 2010, that percentage has increased by more than 61% (compare that to the 35 and younger range, which changed by 9.4% in the same time frame). In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area, 243,535 households that are 55 and older rent.

Rogers Healy adds two new leaders

Rogers Healy and Associates recently announced two new hires to round out the company’s leadership team.

John Briggs will head the company’s commercial real estate division as Commercial Real Estate Director. Briggs, the company said, has more than 25 years of commercial real estate experience under his belt.

Mike Alexander, trainer to the stars (including Jessica Simpson), joined Healy Relocation as the business development director for the company’s entertainment division.

MetroTex seeks board candidates

MetroTex Association of Realtors announced that the application process to run for a seat on the 2022 board of directors has begun, and the deadline is April 30.

There are eight two-year director positions open, as well as one-year terms for president-elect and secretary.

For details and requirements, click here.

Homebuyers nationally say pandemic disrupted plans

Nearly three-fourths of homebuyers in a recent national survey said their plan for saving for a home was disrupted by the pandemic.

The survey, conducted by ImproveNet, sought the opinions of 2,085 prospective homebuyers.

More than half of those responding said that their moving and homebuying plans have changed — 30% have sped up their timeframe, and 24% have slowed or put it on hold.

“Safer at home” orders also meant more people spent more time at home, which likely explains why more than half said the types of home and prospective locations have changed since the start of the pandemic.

Who’s motivated to buy right now? More than half of Millennial and Gen Z respondents said they are more inclined to become homeowners because of the pandemic. And more people have shuffled their wish lists, with access to nature being the top factor, followed by proximity to family, indoor space, outdoor space, and home location.