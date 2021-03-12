Top Fitness Store Opens In Mockingbird Station

Top Fitness Store opened this week in Mockingbird Station.

The retailer offers a wide variety of workout equipment from cardio machines to strength equipment ranging from weight benches, dumbbells, squat racks, cable machines, and multi-gym machines, and more from brands including Precor, True, Octane Fitness, Inspire Fitness, Spirit, and more. The store also carries workout accessories such as rubber floor mats, resistance bands, balance and stability equipment, flexibility machines, and recovery products.

The store opens from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, and from noon-5 p.m. Sunday at 5319 E Mockingbird Lane.

Additionally, staff members can make equipment recommendations based on space, budget, and fitness goals. They also offer professional in-home delivery and assembly.

The Mockingbird Station location will mark Top Fitness Store’s 26th location and third in Texas, following the Southlake and Plano stores.

To make an appointment, call 469-930-0615.