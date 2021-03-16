‘Come to the Table’ Celebrates Family-Inspired Recipes

Forty local and national chefs provide recipes for book to benefit Ronald McDonald House Dallas.

To celebrate a big birthday like number 40, Ronald McDonald House Dallas has curated a cookbook inspired by and for families.

Come to the Table, a cookbook designed to bring people and generations together, features family-style and family-inspired recipes from leading chefs from Dallas and beyond.

The book is divided into three sections: Simply Standard Staples, Family Classics and Baking, and I Helped. The cookbook will also feature inspiring stories and highlight the 40-year history of the House.

A perfect gift for any kitchen, RMHD announced there are sponsorship opportunities within the book, with bulk sales and pre-orders now open. Come to the Table, presented by LiquidAgents Healthcare, will be available for $40 per book, with delivery in June 2021.

The cookbook will honor all of the RMHD board chairs whose leadership has helped to make the House one of Dallas’ most loved charities and is being led by a team of longtime supporters: Carol Dalton, Nancy Gottsacker, Georgia Gottsacker Gandino, JoAnne Moore, and Melissa Utley.

In this anniversary year, RMHD wanted to pay tribute to the 40,000 families who have stayed at the House since 1981, in addition to inspiring families at home to create, bake, and eat together. Sales from the book will directly benefit the families who stay at the House while their child is undergoing medical treatment.

“This cookbook is a chance for us to open the cover on a new way of fundraising since having a gala wasn’t going to happen quite yet. We hope this adventure has delicious and meaningful outcomes,” said Jill Cumnock, CEO of RMHD. “With the pandemic forcing everyone indoors on a much more regular basis, we wanted to provide an alternative way for people to connect with the House. We are thrilled we can offer this book that brings our love of family into people’s homes.”

Forty leading chefs and culinary experts that include the award-winning chef and restauranteur Julian Barsotti of Barsotti Restaurants (including Fachini, Nonna, and Sprezza); Empire Baking Co.’s owner Meaders Moore Ozarow; two-time Michelin-starred chef Danny Grant of Monarch; Los Angeles-based Sally Camacho Mueller, consulting pastry chef and partner of Tesse Restaurant; Nick Walker, chef and owner of Irreverent Concepts; ZUBI’S at ZUBI FARMS CEO and founder Sarah Zubiate, and others will provide a favorite recipe that best exemplifies family time.

Red Stix Asian Street Food chef Uno Immanivong, executive chef and restauranteur Giuliano Matarese, and Chef Thompson Dallas director of culinary and executive chef Jeramie Robison are serving as honorary chefs chairs for the effort, too, lending their culinary expertise to the book’s curation.

“Come to the Table is not just a cookbook, it is a celebration of the true essence of family and the healing power of food,” said Immanivong. “It will be a keepsake that will be passed down through the generations. I urge anyone who loves food and family to buy this book!”

Sponsorship opportunities for the cookbook are available until April 15, 2021. Those interested in finding out more can contact Diane Fullingim at [email protected] or visit https://rmhdallas.org/events/40th-anniversary/ to sign up online. You can also visit the website to pre-order cookbooks or find out more about bulk sales.