West End – The Universal Message of Love

Located in Downtown Dallas West End is a colorful mural with the simple four letter word – LOVE – a hand painted mural on the north-facing wall of The Luminary, a building owned by Crescent Real Estate and Long Wharf Capital and designed by Corgan Architects.

The Austin-based artists, Bradford “Bradlio” Maxfield and Christin “Saekart” Atkinson of PrettyMuchYEAH, collaborated and created the 160 feet wide and 50 feet high mural and entitled it “THE POWER OF LOVE”. The entire wall is a mix of vibrant typography inspired by Mexica Talavera tiles and beautifully painted native Texas floras through the cosmos. The two artists spent approximately four months designing and painting, making this mural the first time their work has appeared in North Texas.

“The artistry and the powerful message of the mural seemed a perfect fit for The Luminary, one of the most forward-thinking office buildings in Texas,” said John Zogg, managing director of Crescent Real Estate. “The Luminary is a space designed to attract creative, fresh-thinking talent who are looking for a vibrant, collaborative workspace. What better way to welcome people to Dallas than with this larger-than-life message on your front door?”

The message that the mural portrays is much-needed, especially during one of the most unpresident times the modern world has ever faced. During the short outdoor program, the artists spoke of their vision to “spread the joy of color and brightness in our sometimes dark and dismal world.”

Following the grand opening of the mural was a quick tour of The Luminary. In addition to the two full-floors available for lease on the 6th and 7th floor, the office space also includes two built-out, ready-to-move-in suites and two whitebox spaces on the 5th floor. Described as “a creative space designed for creatives,” The Luminary embraces the West End’s historic nature while providing a modern, creative and amenity-rich office space designed to blend with the area’s “walkable” lifestyle of retail, entertainment and housing opportunities. Also, you can’t beat that rooftop terrace view.

“THE POWER OF LOVE” is a message of optimism towards humanity and is designed to lift the spirits of the 400,000-plus drivers and downtown pedestrians who pass it by daily.

