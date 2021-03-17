Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Betty Esther Bock

Betty Esther Bock, 90, a long-time resident of Highland and University Park, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 7, 2020, due to complications from a recent accident. Born in Phoenix, AZ, she is survived by 4 of her six children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Betty was devoted to her children and passionate about art, music, and literature. She was a strong Christian. She never drank but said that she would learn to enjoy drinking wine in heaven. “Cheers, Betty!” A service will be held for her at a later date at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Richardson.

