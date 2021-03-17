Dallas County Grand Jury Declines to Indict Preston Hollow Couple

A Preston Hollow couple investigated by Grand Prairie police for sexual assault of a child was not indicted by a Dallas County grand jury, court documents revealed.

The Grand Jury returned a no bill March 12 on charges against Jeffrey and Kristin Carona, 38. The two were booked into the Dallas County Jail on Jan. 29, 2020, with the former bonding out on a personal recognizance bond 33 minutes later, and the latter bonding out 10 minutes later.

Jeffrey Carona is the son of former state senator John Carona.

The Grand Prairie Police Department investigated the alleged offense, which court documents said happened in November 2019. The Dallas County District Attorney’s office accepted the cases on March 2, 2020.