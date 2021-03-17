Galvan, Longhorns Top Hillcrest in 11-5A

Behind a stellar pitching performance by Gaston Galvan, W.T. White picked up its first District 11-5A win on Tuesday with a 6-1 victory over Hillcrest in its home opener at Shepherd Field.

Galvan’s 10 strikeouts boosted the Longhorns on the mound. At the plate, Mike Williamson, Korbin Dennis, and Matt Salinas each contributed doubles as part of a 12-hit attack.

The Panthers suffered their first defeat in league play after opening with a 10-0 shutout of Bryan Adams last week, thanks to an abbreviated no-hitter by Ryan Prager.

WTW will travel to Carrollton R.L. Turner on Friday before returning home on Saturday to face Conrad. Meanwhile, Hillcrest will host Carrollton Creekview on Friday prior to a road game against Newman Smith on Saturday.