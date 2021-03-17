Topgolf Sees Starrs For CEO

Topgolf has tapped a new local as CEO, the company announced Tuesday.

The brand, which is based in Dallas and has more than 60 locations in five countries, hired Highland Park resident Artie Starrs, who was most recently global CEO for Yum! Brands-owned Pizza Hut, where he oversaw the brand’s 18,000 locations across 110 countries. Prior to that, he was chief financial officer for Rave Cinemas.

Last week, the company and Callaway Golf Company announced they completed their merger.

“Callaway and Topgolf are just better together,” said Chip Brewer, president and CEO of Callaway. “Callaway’s leadership in the global golf equipment market and geographic diversity, combined with Topgolf’s revolutionary technology platform and access to golfers of all abilities, will allow both companies to accelerate growth and create competitive advantages.”

Starr will succeed current CEO Dolf Berle, who previously announced plans to seek leadership opportunities outside the company after the merger.

“We are thrilled to have Artie join Topgolf as he leads the company, together with the team, on its continued journey of accelerated growth,” said Brewer. “I am confident Artie’s leadership, track record of driving a global brand with a focus on operations and franchising, and digital transformation experience will add great value to the innovative team at Topgolf.”

Starrs also sits on the boards of The Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra, The First Tee of Dallas, The Tartan Board at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital, and Big Thought.

“I am deeply honored and excited to be joining Topgolf as CEO. This opportunity marries my passion for the hospitality business with my lifelong love for the sport of golf,” said Starrs. “I could not think of a better time to join this brand, with so much momentum as we head into the future. I’m looking forward to joining the more than 18,000 Topgolf team members to build on their incredible business success and powerful culture.”

Starrs will start his new position on April 5.