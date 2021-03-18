Galleria Dallas to Host Talent Talks Event With Fossil’s Claire Rich

Claire Rich, creative director of Michele Watches at Fossil Group, will speak at Galleria Dallas’ virtual April Talent Talks event.

Galleria Dallas’ Talent Talks series provides a place for shoppers to participate in innovative retail experiences — from live Q&A sessions with top beauty professionals to interactive trunk shows and food demonstrations — for free from the comfort of home. Guests are required to RSVP online for the 6 p.m. April 15 event.

Rich has worked at Fossil Group for the past 19 years crafting luxury aesthetics with watch designs for brands such as Marc Jacobs, Karl Lagerfeld, Tory Burch, and Michele. As Creative Director of Product Design and Image for Michele Watches and Director of Innovation at Fossil Group, Rich has mastered the art of storytelling. Rich curates a compelling storyline starting with the innovative materials and seasonal color palettes her products are made of, all the way to the visual campaigns and art direction that bring her watch designs to life.