Ace Carlson, a third grader at Hyer Elementary School, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Highland Park's home game against Mesquite Poteet on Friday. Ace was the winner of the school's baseball donation auction. His father was on HP's state championship team in 1998. Ace (in blue) is pictured with current HP team captains, from left, Josh Bowers, Patrick Turner, and Harrison Dugger. (PHOTO: Melissa Macatee)
Pitching Helps Scots Blank Pirates Twice

Highland Park wrapped up the first week of the District 13-5A baseball schedule on Friday with a 3-0 win over Mesquite Poteet, completing a two-game sweep of the Pirates.

The Scots (8-8, 2-0) used dominant pitching to shut out Poteet in both matchups, with junior left-hander Collin Valentine recording eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort on Friday.

On Tuesday, Calvin Williams struck out 11 in six innings as HP outlasted the Pirates 1-0 in the district opener. Braden Jirovec tallied two hits including a double, while Ben Bailey earned a save on the mound.

Next up, the Scots will face powerhouse Forney on March 23 at home, then travel for the second game against the Jackrabbits on March 26.

