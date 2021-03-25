Allison Alexander Thorne was born in Dallas on February 23, 1947, to Johnetta and Walter Alexander. She was loved by sisters Johnetta Alexander Burke and Margaret Ratteree Coughlin, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In 1972, she was invited to be an Idlewilde deb. Allison always loved animals, especially horses and dogs. The enchanted land of New Mexico drew her to move to Ruidoso almost 50 years ago for adventure. She found it with a handsome man named Brad Thorne, who she met on the slopes, and they married in 1980. In 1984 they welcomed Stacey Johnetta, the light of their lives. Living with Allison and Brad was like living in the pages of All Creatures Great and Small. They were a great pair, teaming up for many endeavors, such as opening a daycare center, a cafe called the Rose, and cooking at the Ruidoso Downs. And always the rodeo, Stacy was rodeo princess and destined to be rodeo queen. Allison continued to mother Stacey and homeschooled her for three years until her untimely death on a church outing. In her last years of working, Allison became the dispatcher for Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s department. Rest In Peace, sweet Allison!