Go Here: Open Houses To Visit March 27 and 28

Whether you’re a window shopper or looking to put down some roots, open houses are a great way to get a feel for a neighborhood, and to check out houses you might be interested in. Here are some great options for this weekend.

March 27

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

3816 Brown St., Dallas. This Oak Lawn townhome offers three-levels of well-planned living space, including a large primary bedroom with fireplace, built-ins, and a seating area. A second primary suite on the first level also offers an en-suite bath. The second floor has plenty of living and entertaining space including a gourmet kitchen with Sub-Zero refrigerator, Decor gas stove, and more. The property also includes a private dog run, and is close to plenty of shopping, restaurants, and an easy commute to all points in Dallas. Two bedrooms/two baths, $470,000. Open house: 1-3 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass

5314 Nakoma Dr., Dallas. Situated on a lot that backs up to greenbelt space, this Greenway Parks home has been completely rebuilt and expanded to include a large, open floorplan, high ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The kitchen boasts a huge waterfall island and high-end commercial-grade appliances. The primary suite has a spa-like bathroom with separate shower and a large closet. Outside, the covered porch includes a wood-burning fireplace and outdoor kitchen. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half baths, $2,495,000. Open houses: 1-5 p.m. March 27 and March 28.

March 28

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

5731 Williamstown Road, Dallas. This Melshire Estates home was custom-built in 2006 and updated in 2020 to include new carpet and paint, new lighting, and a kitchen makeover with quartz countertops and white cabinets. The primary bath was updated this year to include quartz counters. Downstairs, the floorplan was designed for family and entertaining, with exceptional flow and a spacious dining room and living room that open to a great room. Outside, a covered patio, pool, and large backyard extend the entertaining options. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half baths, $1,550,000. Open house: 1-3 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass

6 Cransbrook Court, Dallas. Built in 1984, this home in the private enclave of Lane Park was renovated by Douglas M. Jones Custom Homes. Situated on a large corner lot with plenty of trees, the property also boasts a pool. Inside, a formal entry leads to an oversized living room, adjoining dining room, and a chef’s kitchen. A first-floor primary suite is generously sized and features an opulent en-suite with dual vanities, soaking tub, frameless shower, and walk-in closet. Three bedrooms/three full bathrooms, two half-baths, $1,329,000. Open house: 1:30-3 p.m.

4512 Mockingbird Lane, University Park. Built in 2019, this modern home boasts a chef’s kitchen, 10-foot ceilings downstairs, plenty of space for gatherings, gorgeous wide-plank hardwood floors, and more high-end finishes — plus a large elevator and a lot perfect for a pool. Four bedrooms/four baths, $2.7 million. Open house: 2-4 p.m.

4512 Mockingbird Lane (PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

7295 Inwood Drive (PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

7295 Inwood Road, Dallas. This practically new home is in Bentley Place, a 7-home development within walking distance to Inwood Road shopping and dining. High ceilings and cascading windows provide lots of natural light throughout, and a gourmet kitchen features a six-burner range, built-in fridge, and oversized island. Four bedrooms/five-and-a-half baths, $975,000. Open house: 2-4 p.m.

4823 March Ave., Dallas. Designed by Harvard-trained architect Paul Merrill, this modern home is just minutes from restaurants and shopping. Inside, it has plenty of flex space that can easily be gym space, home offices, or a media room. A ground-floor owner’s retreat and guest suite offer plenty of spots to relax, and a great room with tons of natural light provides perfect gathering spots. It also boasts two roof decks and a grilling courtyard with an outdoor movie screen. Five bedrooms/four full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, $1.2 million. Open house: 2-4 p.m.

7216 Stonetrail Drive, Dallas. This 3,509 square-foot home sits on a heavily treed lot in the Meadows neighborhood. With three spacious living areas, it’s also perfect for entertaining, working from home, and family time. It also boasts an updated kitchen, wet bar, and breakfast room, complete with Bosch appliances and high-end cabinetry. A large backyard provides plenty of play and entertaining space as well. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths, $899,000. Open house: 2-4 p.m.

7216 Stonetrail Drive (PHOTO: Ebby Halliday)

4500 Belclaire Ave. (PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller)

4500 Belclaire Ave., Highland Park. This Goff custom home has been designed with high-quality finishes and attention to detail, boasting four large living areas perfect for entertaining, plus a large cook’s kitchen with a 48-inch range and butler’s pantry. Each bedroom has its own en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. The primary suite includes a sitting area, fireplace, and spa-like bath with separate tub and shower, plus a huge closet. A large den is punctuated with an antique beamed ceiling, fireplace, and pool views. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms, $2,950,000. Open house: 2-4 p.m.

You can also check out:

3434 Lovers Lane, University Park. Two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, 2,343 square feet. March 28, 2-4 p.m. $750,000.

Two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, 2,343 square feet. March 28, 2-4 p.m. $750,000. 6935 Helsem Way, Unit 121, Dallas. Two bedrooms, two-and-a-half-bathrooms, 2,017 square feet. March 28, 1-3 p.m. $399,000.

Two bedrooms, two-and-a-half-bathrooms, 2,017 square feet. March 28, 1-3 p.m. $399,000. 7023 Chevy Chase Ave., Dallas. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,058 square feet. March 27 and 28, 1-3 p.m. $899,986