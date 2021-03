Thanks to the pandemic, it’s been an interesting year, but the Greenhill School still maintained the time-honored tradition of celebrating the 100th day of school in March.

Greenhill preschool and lower school students celebrated with decorated t-shirts, fun activities, and big smiles behind their masks.



Greenhill student Ashton Downes finishes a coloring project.

Greenhill student Turk Grabski creates a 100 with drinking straws.

The Greenhill Primer class celebrates the big day.