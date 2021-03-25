Preston Hollow Crime Reports March 15 — 21

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT YOUR TRIP

Reported at 4:37 p.m. March 15: A high-flying charlatan fraudulently used air miles belonging to a 60-year-old woman from the 6000 block of Waggoner Drive.

15 Monday

Online records didn’t include the reporting time nor store name for shoplifting at Inwood Village.

Before 11:34 a.m.: a prowler stole from a 43-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 7200 block of Azalea Lane.

Arrested at 6:20 p.m.: a 46-year-old man accused of trespassing by the Preston Group at Preston Center.

Before 7:51 p.m., a ruffian punched a 39-year-old McKinney man in the face at Preston Valley Shopping Center while also stealing from him.

16 Tuesday

Overnight before 7:50 a.m., a thief took contents from a 29-year-old woman’s vehicle at apartments in the 5400 block of Amherst Circle.

Found at 3:20 p.m.: illegal drugs in the 11800 block of Doolin Court.

Arrested at 7:44 p.m.: a 54-year-old man accused of public intoxication at Tom Thumb on Inwood Road and West University Boulevard.

Before 8:19 p.m., a thief stole a vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Before 11:31 p.m., a prowler stole contents from a 28-year-old woman’s vehicle at a home in the 6800 block of Lakehurst Avenue.

17 Wednesday

Before 12:49 a.m., vandals damaged a 28-year-old man’s vehicle at apartments in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway, and before 8:34 a.m., another 28-year-old man’s vehicle at apartments in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

The reporting times were unavailable for thefts at The Crosland Group in Preston Center, apartments in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway, Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Inwood Road near Forest Lane, and Nordstrom at NorthPark Center.

Before 12:12 p.m.: a ruffian pulled a knife and threatened to kill a 55-year-old woman and 60-year-old man in a parking lot at NorthPark Center.

Before 6:58 p.m., two men stole contents from a 30-year-old Greenville man’s vehicle at a home in the 5400 block of Glenwick Lane

Reported at 7:11 p.m. by a 33-year-old Carrolton man: a burglar broke a window to gain entry and steal from a vacant home in the 10000 block of Inwood Road. Another window at the site was broken before 12:50 p.m. on March 19.

18 Thursday

Arrested at 12:46 a.m.: a 33-year-old man accused of driving drunk and without a license in the 6500 block of LBJ Freeway.

Before 10:53 a.m., a thief stole a lawnmower from a 54-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 6900 block of Prestonshire Lane.

Reported at 11:05 a.m.: A thief on March 26 stole from Self Unbound in the 6600 block of LBJ Freeway.

Robbed before 11:30 a.m.: a 22-year-old Fort Worth man in the 6800 block of Greenwich Lane.

Déjà vu: Online records didn’t include reporting times for shoplifting at Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Inwood Road near Forest Lane and Tom Thumb at the Market at Preston Forest.

Arrested on 6:03 p.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of pushing a 45-year-old woman at NorthPark Center.

19 Friday

Overnight before 9:59 a.m., a reckless motorist damaged property at a 69-year-old man’s home in the 10400 block of Strait Lane.

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft from a woman in the parking lot outside Black Swan Yoga and McFadden Dental Implant Center in the 5100 block of Lovers Lane.

20 Saturday

Before 1:29 a.m., carjacker used a gun to take a 36-year-old woman’s vehicle in the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway.

Arrested at 3:48 a.m.: a 46-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 6800 block of Willow Lane.

Reported by HW Builders, LLC at 10:14 a.m.: A careless and irresponsible person fled after hitting a gas line in the alley at Orchid Lane and Edgemere Road.

Before 3:07 p.m., a thief snatched stuff out of a 66-year-old man’s vehicle at the Shell station at Midway Road and Northwest Highway.

Arrested at 3:52 p.m. at the scene of a two-vehicle accident in the 6200 block of Churchill Way: a 69-year-old man accused of driving drunk.

Eating more chicken is recommended, no matter how you spell it. Fleeing the scene of a fender bender is not. But a 44-year-old Mesquite man working at Chick-Fil-A in the 12100 block of Inwood Road was left with a damaged vehicle to worry about after the jerk who hit it before 4:45 p.m. didn’t stick around.

21 Sunday

Arrested at 1:45 a.m. at the Texaco on Preston Road and LBJ Freeway: two men, ages 22 and 36, who were accused of being high on drugs as well as possession of marijuana, oxycodone, clonazepam, farmapram, and alprazolam.

Arrested at 8:43 a.m.: a 34-year-old man accused of driving drunk in the 10800 block of Preston Road.

Arrested at 8:40 p.m.: a 19-year-old man accused of unlawfully carrying a gun in the 5300 West University Boulevard.