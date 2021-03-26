Dondolo Launches Mommy And Me Collection For LoveShackFancy Dallas

Dondolo, a Dallas-based luxury women and children’s clothier, this week announced an exclusive, Mommy & Me collection for LoveShackFancy. The collection includes pieces for women, girls and boys, marking the first time LoveShackFancy will carry boys clothing.

The collection will be available exclusively at LoveShackFancy Dallas at Highland Park Village and Dondolo’s website.

Dondolo + LoveShackFancy was inspired by Dondolo Founder Catalina Gonzalez and Creative Director Rebecca Hessel Cohen’s shared love for beautiful vintage items and deep appreciation of treasured family heirloom pieces.

“As a female-founder and mother of four, I’m passionate about partnering with other woman-led brands and business. I’m honored to work with Rebecca in bringing this inspired collection to life and introduce our signature boy styles to LoveShackFancy,” said Dondolo founder Catalina Gonzalez.

Dondolo + LoveShackFancy features two custom-designed fabrics, Daisy Love and Rose Garden, which highlight floral patterns, vintage details, and delicate touches.

The 28-piece, Mommy & Me collection includes six dress styles for women, matching pieces for girls and boys, accessories, and face masks.