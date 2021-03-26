WTW Soccer Teams Earn Playoff Shutouts

Behind a goal from freshman Melanie Garcia, W.T. White opened the girls soccer playoffs with a 1-0 win over Molina on Thursday in a Class 5A Region II bi-district game at Forester Stadium.

The Lady Longhorns (17-4-1) advance to meet Frisco Memorial in the area round next week. Memorial eliminated McKinney North in a penalty shootout on Thursday.

In boys action, WTW backed up its District 11-5A regular-season title with a dominating 4-0 shutout of Seagoville in its postseason opener.

The Longhorns (16-3-3), whose 16-game unbeaten streak was snapped with a 3-1 defeat against Colleyville Heritage in a playoff warmup game last week, will next face either Lovejoy or Frisco Centennial in the second round.

