House of the Month: 4201 Armstrong Parkway

Designed by John Allen Boyle, the architect of the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, this iconic estate built in 1936 boasts superb Spanish Colonial-style architecture, resort-like grounds, and a highly desirable Highland Park location. The sprawling two-story home sits on 1.5 landscaped acres and stretches to more than 14,000 square feet. Fully renovated, it offers original period elegance at every turn: gleaming marble, original oak floors, detailed millwork, and unrepeatable craftsmanship. The luxuries include six bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, exercise room, billiards room, hobby room, and wood-paneled library. The luxurious owner’s suite occupies a private corner of the second floor and comes complete with a fireplace and a marble-floored bath. Outside, this glorious gem has the feel of a private getaway, with an exquisite pool with an Italian mosaic tile floor and a charming gazebo with a built-in grill.

