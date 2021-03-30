Tuesday, March 30, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

crime
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports March 23-28

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WHERE ARE THE RINGS?

A burglar put a damper on a man’s plans by grabbing a backpack containing a diamond engagement ring and wedding band set, a wallet with three credit cards, a debit card, and more from the seat of a Chevrolet truck parked in the 4600 block of Lorraine Avenue between 9:09 and 9:44 a.m. March 23. 

HIGHLAND PARK

23 Tuesday

A swindler used the information of a man from the 3700 block of Gillon Avenue to file for unemployment benefits at 6 p.m. 

24 Wednesday

A porch pirate pilfered a package from a home in the 4600 block of Fairfax Avenue, but left an open box for a waffle iron. The incident was reported at 10:35 a.m.

Roll up those windows: How easy was it for a prowler to take a wallet containing credit cards, debit cards, gift cards, and a gift card from a truck parked in the 3800 block of Mockingbird Lane? The windows were left down. The incident was reported at 11:57 a.m.

25 Thursday

A careless driver sped through a stop sign at the intersection of Drexel Drive and Hillcrest at 2:32 p.m., hit a Nissan Altima, and caused it to veer onto the sidewalk and hit a street sign.

26 Friday

Arrested at 2:14 a.m.: a 23 year old accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5400 block of Byron Avenue.

28 Sunday

An intruder took a monogrammed leather briefcase containing a Lenovo ThinkPad from a Chevrolet Tahoe in the 4600 block of Belclaire Avenue overnight before 10:50 a.m.

A rogue drove off in a Honda CRV from the 4400 block of Livingston Avenue. The incident was reported at 4:54 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

23 Tuesday

A swindler used the information of a man from the 3800 block of University Boulevard to file for unemployment benefits at 11:03 a.m.

A fraudster stole the information of a woman from the 3500 block of Milton Avenue to file for unemployment benefits. The incident was reported at 12:09 p.m.

24 Wednesday

Burglars broke into the Bachendorf’s store in the 8400 block of Preston Road at 5:10 a.m., shattered the center piece show room glass, and took various pieces of jewelry. 

25 Thursday

A shoplifter took $70 worth of clothes from the Adeline store in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane around 3:35 p.m.

26 Friday

A crook used the information of a man from the 4300 block of Grassmere Lane to file for unemployment benefits. The incident was reported at 9:34 a.m.

A ne’er do well snagged $150 in cash, cards, and more from a Range Rover parked in the 6300 block of Lomo Alto Drive around 12:42 p.m.

Arrested at 4:09 p.m.: a 43-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 8300 block of  Preston Road.

27 Saturday

A trespasser broke into a Chevrolet van in the 4500 block of Normandy Avenue and took various tools at 1:50 p.m.

28 Sunday

Arrested at 7:12 a.m.: a 24-year-old man for a warrant in the 4500 block of University Boulevard.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *