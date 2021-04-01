Cornog, Lady Scots Shut Out Midlothian

After a scoreless first half, Quinn Cornog and Highland Park kept their postseason run rolling on Thursday.

The senior scored a pair of second-half goals to lead the Lady Scots past Midlothian 2-0 in a Class 5A Region II quarterfinal at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. Keller Matise and Josie Hart had the assists.

The victory propels HP into a regional semifinal matchup against either Wylie East or Frisco Memorial on April 6.

The unbeaten Lady Scots (20-0) stretched their winning streak to 31 games overall, and the defending 5A state champions have outscored their opponents by a combined margin of 134-5 this season. Plus, they haven’t allowed a goal since March 2.