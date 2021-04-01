DUC Shines in Return at Florida Regatta

Returning to competitive waters for the first time in more than a year, Dallas United Crew claimed four gold medals at the America’s Youth Cup II regatta on March 28 in Sarasota, Florida.

DUC, which features several athletes from the Park Cities, won with its 8+ boat in the boys U17 division, which included team members Nate McNeil, Jack Martin, Luke Blankenship, Daniel Sneed, Logan Betts, Sam Long, Cole Farley, Mathew Slear, and coxswain Jeff Kang.

The club also claimed gold with 8+ boats in the boys freshman and boys youth open categories, as well as the girls youth 4+.

Competing against top clubs from the east coast, DUC rowers earned eight medals total in the event, held at the same venue as the upcoming USRowing Youth National Championship in June.