Fighting Off Fatigue, Hosch Claims Breaststroke Gold

HP junior wins two medals, narrowly misses record at busy state swim meet

Lindsey Hosch’s eye-opening regional time suggested she’s the best Class 5A breaststroke swimmer in Texas. Her breathtaking performance at the state meet proved it.

The Highland Park junior earned a 5A state championship on March 2 in San Antonio, dominating her race in a time of 1 minute, 1.76 seconds. As the top seed in the race, she missed the Class 5A state record by only 0.02 seconds.

“I was excited that I won the event, but I didn’t meet my goals for that race. I wanted to go a lot faster,” Hosch said. “Next year, I can defend my title and go even faster.”

Still, Hosch improved her time by more than two seconds from the 2020 state meet, when she won a silver medal in the 100 breaststroke. And she did so under extenuating circumstances.

Lindsey Hosch (Courtesy photo)

The meet was pushed back more than a week because of winter weather throughout the state, which interrupted training and preparation. In addition, COVID-19 restrictions condensed a two-day meet to a single day, with preliminaries in the morning and finals in the evening.

The unprecedented switch was especially arduous for busy swimmers such as Hosch, who had to race eight times in one day — double her usual workload. The 100 breaststroke final was her eighth and final swim.

“It was a lot of swimming in one day,” Hosch said. “By finals, everyone was already super tired.”

Earlier in the day, Hosch claimed a silver medal in the 100 butterfly, falling short by just 0.13 seconds to Lubbock’s Ellis Fox.

“I was pretty surprised and happy with my 100 fly,” Hosch said. “I was just going in and hoping for the best, trying to get through it so I could focus on the breaststroke.”

The stellar individual performances more than atoned for a miscue in the day’s first event, the 200 medley relay. The Blue Wave posted a second-place preliminary time but suffered a disqualification in the finals when Hosch left the starting block early for her leg.

Hosch has verbally committed to swim collegiately at Texas, following in the footsteps of her mother, grandfather, and uncle. Her older brother Turner, who won multiple state titles for HP in golf, now plays at Oklahoma.

“I knew that I wanted to go to Texas if I was able to,” Hosch said. “I really like the girls on the team.”

PHOTO: Chenglie Pan

