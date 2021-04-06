Kroger, CAMP Produce Farm-Fresh Scavenger Hunt

Looking for a healthy, fun, socially-distanced good time? How about a farm-fresh scavenger hunt?

Kroger and family experience company CAMP are teaming up to host a safe and socially distant farm fresh scavenger hunt. The two-day ticketed outdoor event on Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18 will be broken into one-hour time slots over the course of two days.

Families will embark on a fun and educational scavenger hunt going from station to station throughout the Hill Dallas. This first ever farm stand scavenger hunt designed for children will lead families to various stations where they will complete challenges and learn fun facts about the freshest fruits and vegetables. In addition to these interactive moments, there will be surprise elements such as a craft station and gift bag for the children and parents.

PHOTO: Courtesy CAMP

Tickets, which are priced at $20 per child, are available at Camp.com. Adults can attend for free with a child. The event will run in one-hour sessions from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 17 and 18, with a maximum capacity of 30 families per session.

The local CAMP store is located at 9030 North Central Expressway.

