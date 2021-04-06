Sims, Lady Scots Dominate 13-5A Meet

Highlighted by a school-record sprint, the Highland Park girls added another track and field district championship by finishing atop the team standings at the recent 13-5A meet in Royse City.

Meredith Sims lowered a 45-year-old mark in winning the 100 meters. The senior’s time of 12.10 seconds broke the prior HP record set by Terry Walker in 1976 by 0.1 seconds.

Other district gold medalists for the Lady Scots are Isabel Blaylock (400 and 800), Cameron Fawcett (1,600 and 3,200), Savannah Hinze (300 hurdles), and Hattie Speicher (long jump). HP sprinters combined to win all three relays.

In addition, HP saw a handful of athletes qualify for the area meet by finishing among the district’s top four, most notably Alli Grace Ott in the 800, 1,600, and 3,200 along with Raina Pietrzak in the 100 hurdles, long jump, and triple jump.

That area-bound group also includes Claire Cochran (100 hurdles and high jump), Elle Thompson (400), Katelyn Tanner (200), Kayla Dickerson (400), Charlotte Hudson (800), Grace Hathaway (1,600), Hinze (100 hurdles), Speicher (triple jump), and Ailey Fidler (pole vault).

On the boys side, HP didn’t win any events but still saw several athletes advance to the area meet, including Hunter Hegi (1,600 and 3,200) and Luke Martin (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles).

Other individual qualifiers for the Scots are Grayson Schrank (100), John Rutledge (200), Ray Saalfield (800), Luke Herring (110 hurdles), Isaiah Pedack (shot put), and Catcher Murphy (pole vault). Carson Green and Will Pettijohn ran on podium relays.

The area meet, which will include top competitors from districts 13-5A and 14-5A, is slated for April 15 in Joshua.