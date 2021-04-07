HPMS Principal Says Article About Gender Survey ‘Factually Incorrect’

A link to a Dallas City Wire story claiming eighth graders in Highland Park ISD were asked to complete a survey asking about their ‘gender identity’ is circulating online, but Highland Park Middle School principal Christopher Miller said Wednesday that eighth graders weren’t assigned such a survey.

Miller also said no one from Dallas City Wire reached out to him or the campus.

“Apparently, this is a factually incorrect news story that is being circulated online making this false claim,” he said.

Dallas City Wire is part of the Metric Media News network, which is owned by Brian Timpone, a former TV reporter. Timpone has in recent years created a vast network of local online sites that have come under fire for “pay-for-play” articles where, in some cases, clients pay upwards of $2,000 to determine how a story will work in their favor – and without any indication to the reader that the story is sponsored content.

Most publications of any size do take sponsored content, but are careful to balance ethical and editorial concerns by noting the story is, in essence, advertising.

We reached out to Metric Media News and Dallas City Wire for clarification on their news gathering for their story, and have not received comment.

We asked three specific questions:

Did they see the actual link to the survey?

Was it an HPISD url?

Did they reach out to the district for comment?

We will update this story when they respond.

People Newspapers deputy editor Bethany Erickson contributed to this report.