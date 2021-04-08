Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out April 10 and 11

After last weekend’s quiet slate of open houses, this weekend real estate professionals have provided plenty of options for house hunters ready to snag their dream homes.

April 10

8616 Turtle Creek Boulevard #310. This one-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath condo is perfect for someone looking for proximity to Uptown, Downtown, the Park Cities, and more, but who doesn’t need the space or the upkeep of a single-family home at the moment. It offers a gourmet kitchen with a large center island, fireplace, beautiful hardwoods, and an open floorplan designed to make the space feel roomy. A private balcony overlooks gardens and a pool. One bedroom/One-and-a-half baths. $265,000. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

8616 Turtle Creek Boulevard #310 PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

6715 Northwood Road PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

6715 Northwood Road, Dallas. This 5,468 square-foot home has gotten some gentle updates in the form of fresh paint and hardwood flooring. A cook’s kitchen provides a large center island, Viking appliances, and a walk-in pantry. The primary suite is a sanctuary with a generously-sized walk-in closet, cove-lit ceiling, eating area, and spa-like bathroom. Outside, a covered patio with built-in grill and fireplace overlook a pool and spa. Upstairs, more bedrooms and a media room with wet bar provide plenty of room for a growing family. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half baths. Schools: Walnut Hill Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer Lutheran, Wesley Preparatory. $1,675,000. Open house: 1-5 p.m. March 10, 1-3 p.m. March 11.

April 11

9754 Mixon Dr., Dallas. This midcentury cottage sits in the highly-desirable Midway Hollow neighborhood, canopied by beautiful, mature trees. The home has been updated to include an open-concept living area, a kitchen with granite counters and plenty of storage, new HVAC, and more. Outside, a large yard boasts a wood deck, privacy fence, electric-rear gate, and oversized carport. Three bedrooms/two baths. Schools: Withers Elementary, Walker Middle School, W.T. White High, Episcopal School of Dallas, St. Monica, Ursuline Academy, Wesley Preparatory. $469,000. Open houses: 1-3 p.m.

9754 Mixon Dr. PHOTO: Compass

4382 Cochran Chapel Circle PHOTO: Ebby Halliday

4382 Cochran Chapel Circle, Dallas. A spacious townhouse close to shopping and dining (including Central Market) offers a living room with vaulted ceiling and granite fireplace, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and generously sized bedrooms. Outside, an oversized courtyard provides an abundance of crepe myrtles and two large pecan trees. Two bedrooms/two-and-a-half baths. Schools: Sudie Williams Elementary, Walnut Hill School, Marsh Middle School, W.T. White, Episcopal School of Dallas, St. Monica, Ursuline Academy, Wesley Preparatory. $475,000. Open houses: 1-3 p.m.

5427 Preston Haven Dr., Dallas. This Arizona-inspired home was designed by Maestri Studios and built by The Hill Group. A large great room gives plenty of space for entertaining and opens to a pool-sized backyard with outdoor living space and a grill. A chef’s kitchen boasts a gorgeous island. A private primary suite has a spa-like bathroom and generous walk-in closet. The home also boasts a climate-controlled wine cellar, automated Luton shades and lighting controls, and more. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half baths. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High School, St. Marks, Lamplighter School, Hockaday, St. Rita, Jesuit. $1,795,000. Open house: 1-5 p.m.

5427 Preston Haven Dr. PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

5239 Edmondson Ave PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

5239 Edmondson Ave., Dallas. This 5,111 square-foot home sits on .43 acres and offers large rooms and plenty of space for family. An updated kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, Thermador double ovens, built-in refrigerator, granite countertops, and storage. The home boasts three wood-burning fireplaces, an extensive sound system, two primary suites, and a beautiful backyard and pool. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Rusk Middle School, Longfellow Middle School, North Dallas High. $1,699,000. Open house: 2-4 p.m.

10910 Candlelight Lane, Dallas. Built in 2018, this modern home boasts clean lines and an open concept that is perfect for entertaining. Ten-foot ceilings throughout the home provide light and space. Eleganza oversized Italian porcelain tile floors provide a sleek feel on the first floor and covered patio, and carpet on the second floor provides sound muffling and warmth. Quartz counters are featured throughout. The large corner lot provides room for playing, landscaping, a garden, and more. Five bedrooms/four-and-a-half baths. Schools: Withers Elementary, Walker Middle School, W.T. White High, Da Vinci School, Episcopal School of Dallas, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Hockaday. $1.75 million. Open house: 2-4 p.m.

3718 Jubilee Trail, Dallas. Want to live on the Northaven Trail? This open-concept home has vaulted ceilings, multiple flex rooms, and many oversized rooms. Wood flooring and carpet throughout the home, and new stainless steel appliances and cabinets in the kitchen, which also boasts quartz countertops, two ovens, gas stove, huge walk-in pantry, and an island with breakfast bar. Outside, a lazy river style pool provides fun and relaxation. Five bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. Schools: Withers Elementary, Walker Middle School, W.T. White High, Da Vinci School, Episcopal School of Dallas, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Hockaday. $819,900. Open house: 2-4 p.m.

3718 Jubilee Trail , PHOTO: Ebby Halliday

8310 Midway Road PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman and Associates

8310 Midway Road, Dallas. Tucked into the Bluffview Estates, this beautifully updated home is full of light, and offers an open floor plan. A downstairs primary suite has a sitting area, views, and access to the pool and grounds, a spa-like marble bath with dual vanities, and large closets. A great room is light-filled thanks to a wall of French doors and is punctuated by a stone fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Five bedrooms/four full baths/two half-baths. Schools: Sudie Williams Elementary, Walnut Hill School, Marsh Middle School, W.T. White, Episcopal School of Dallas, St. Monica, Ursuline Academy, Wesley Preparatory. $1.78 million. Open house: 2-4 p.m.

6028 Northwood Road, Dallas. Built by Ellen Grasso in 2017, this home packs a ton of thoughtful design and comfortable touches throughout its 6,571 square feet. The great room is the star of the show, open to a casual dining space, bar, and impressive kitchen with Wolfe and Sub-Zero appliances and a large island topped with Calcutta marble. French doors provide views of the pool and large yard and provide tons of light. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half baths. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High School, Christ the King, St. Marks, Wesley Preparatory. $3,095,000. Open house: 2-4 p.m.

028 Northwood Road , PHOTO: Briggs Freeman

4044 Rochelle Dr. PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman and Associates

4044 Rochelle Dr., Dallas. Nestled in Midway Hollow, this midcentury cottage is a perfect first home. Sitting on a substantial lot, the home has been updated throughout, including a new kitchen that opens to a family room. That sizeable lot space provides a great backyard, too. Three bathrooms/one bath. Schools: Walnut Hill School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Episcopal School of Dallas, St. Monica, Ursuline Academy, Wesley Preparatory. $479,000. Open house: 3:30-5 p.m.

You can also check out:

5728 Surrey Square Lane, Dallas. Three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms. 3,185 square feet. Thursday, April 8, 3-6 p.m., and Saturday, April 10, 1-3 p.m.

Three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms. 3,185 square feet. Thursday, April 8, 3-6 p.m., and Saturday, April 10, 1-3 p.m. 6511 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms. 1,743 square feet. April 10, 11 a.m. -1 p.m. $499,999.

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms. 1,743 square feet. April 10, 11 a.m. -1 p.m. $499,999. 6550 Lockheed Ave., Dallas. Three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms. 1,568 square feet. Saturday, April 10, 1-3 p.m. $429,900.

Three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms. 1,568 square feet. Saturday, April 10, 1-3 p.m. $429,900. 4518 Gilbert Ave., Dallas. Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms. 3,245 square feet. Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, 1-3 p.m. $849,900.

Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms. 3,245 square feet. Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, 1-3 p.m. $849,900. 4027 University Boulevard, University Park. Five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half bathrooms. 7,292 square feet. Sunday, April 11, 2-4 p.m. $6.25 million.

Five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half bathrooms. 7,292 square feet. Sunday, April 11, 2-4 p.m. $6.25 million. 8510 Midway Road, Dallas. Six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, three half bathrooms. 6,628 square feet. Sunday, April 11, 2-4 p.m. $3,225,000.