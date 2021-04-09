Texas Needs Planned Resilience For The Next Unlikely Event

From the coronavirus pandemic to the winter storm that knocked out essential infrastructure across the state, the “unprecedented” events of this past year have caught us unprepared.

Tom Luce

There is an important lesson here – many of the events we consider unlikely are still very possible. Probability says they will happen at some point, and the resulting impacts will be significant enough that we have to be ready for them.

This year’s Texas Voter Poll found that what voters demand from our officials are solutions. That means taking the time to listen to and work with experts to make sure that we understand exactly what happened – including what worked and what didn’t – so that we can build in the resiliency that will allow us to reduce damage and quickly recover from future disasters.

Ten years ago, Texans suffered through a winter storm that knocked out power for millions of people. Twenty-two years before that, another extreme winter storm brought Texas’ electric grid to its knees. I don’t mention these to point fingers, but to demonstrate two important issues: First, we have to anticipate facing similar threats in the future; and second, we have Texas data to help craft policies that will mitigate the harm of the next storm.

We can’t prevent every catastrophe. And we can’t build a system with 100 percent resiliency. But we can’t ignore reality, either. Research shows that Texas is going to face more extreme weather events by 2036. By skimping on new infrastructure or deferring maintenance, we are merely putting off the inevitable – and raising the price tag, both in terms of economic and human costs.

As the old saying goes, “pay now, or pay later.” By assessing our systems and infrastructure, we can identify weak points that must be strengthened and ensure that critical systems have built-in redundancies that will pick up the slack when a failure occurs along the line. By making those assessments and investments ahead of time, we can keep costs down.

This year’s winter storm affected every county in the state and could end up costing Texans tens of billions of dollars, making it the most expensive weather event in Texas history. We can help ensure against future losses by building and maintaining a resilient, reliable, and cost-competitive energy infrastructure.

But whether it’s water, electricity, broadband, education, health, or government performance, Texas has an opportunity to apply the same goals of planned resilience broadly across state policy so that, when the next disaster strikes, we’ll be ready.

