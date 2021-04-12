Red-Hot Scots Set for First-Place Clash

Playing three baseball games in less than 24 hours, Highland Park was relentless both at the plate and on the mound.

The Scots extended their winning streak to six games, outscoring West Mesquite by a combined 44-2 during a doubleheader sweep on Saturday, after defeating Crandall 6-3 the night before.

Both games on Saturday were shortened to five innings, but the Scots (14-9, 7-1) still managed their two highest-scoring games of the season, including a 26-2 thrashing in the nightcap. Trey Brimmage hit a grand slam, while Ben Bailey homered and earned a pitching victory.

In the Friday triumph, Hunter Kraus hammered a pinch-hit home run to support a complete-game effort by Collin Valentine. That followed Calvin Williams going the distance against the Pirates on April 6.

Meanwhile, HP pitchers — five in total — have not issued any walks in their last four games, while striking out 40.

The West Mesquite games were rescheduled from April 1-3, when the Wranglers paused their season due to COVID-19 protocols. As a result, the Scots cancelled a nondistrict game originally slated for Saturday.

HP will carry momentum into a two-game series this week against District 13-5A leader North Forney. The Scots, who are in second place in the standings, will host the Tuesday showdown, then will hit the road on April 16.