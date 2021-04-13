Dallas Pride Announces June Dates for Outdoor Celebration

After being forced to hold a virtual event last year because of the pandemic, Dallas Pride organizers announced last week that the 2021 celebration will be in person, and outdoors.

The annual celebration has long been a way to raise awareness and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. This year’s events will take place Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5, and “will be the best version of what is possible at this time, prioritizing public health while providing numerous opportunities for LGBTQ+ people and allies to experience visibility, solidarity and joy,” a press release from organizer said.

The event will also be streamed online for those who feel more comfortable watching from home.

Both events will be held in the outdoor amphitheater in Dallas’s Fair Park, and gates will open at 7 p.m. On Friday night, the event will feature musical entertainment. On Saturday evening, a variety show hosted by entertainer Marsha Dimes will feature local and regional entertainment including Kennedy Davenport, The Fly Queens, The Sisters-in-Action, the Rose Room cast, Sister Helen Holy and Anton Shaw, in addition to other entertainers to be announced.

“Pride is such a meaningful and galvanizing event for our region, and it is wonderful that we are now in a place where we can plan for some in-person activities,” said Jaron Turnbow, executive director of Dallas Pride, “and we’re pleased to feature regional talent that has shown true leadership and dedication over this past year. This is truly a Pride for the people of North Texas.”

Dallas Pride is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening, supporting and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community by creating events and initiatives that foster connections between members of the community, its allies and its supporters.

