United To Learn Rolls Sleeves Up for Dallas ISD Schools

If you see a whole lot of masked folks in T-shirts roll up to your neighborhood school wielding paintbrushes, don’t be alarmed — they’re here to help.

Across the Preston Hollow area (and throughout Dallas), United to Learn and volunteers from the business community, high schools, and other community groups have been working together to provide some improvements to neighborhood Dallas ISD elementary schools as part of the organization’s fourth annual Community Campus Day.

Projects kicked off March 27, and more are slated for this weekend. So far, Preston Hollow Elementary, DeGoyler Elementary, Withers Elementary, and Pershing Elementary benefited from volunteer efforts, with Traditions Senior Living , Jesuit Preparatory, Lamplighter School, RBC Wealth Management, and Compass Real Estate providing the muscle.

“We’re filling hearts here today, but our hearts are also being filled by giving back to the community,” said Debbie Wilson, who volunteered with a team from Traditions Senior Living to spruce up the blacktop at Preston Hollow Elementary.























United to Learn is a local nonprofit that mobilizes volunteers and education experts to partner with 47 Dallas ISD elementary schools and accelerate student achievement. Their annual Community Campus Day, a citywide effort that brings organizations and schools together to transform learning spaces across Dallas ISD elementary schools.

“From the moment a student walks in the classroom they can see and feel that they are valued and their education is important,” Abigail Williams, the CEO of United to Learn, told D Magazine’s Alex Macon.

Principals and students put together this video to show the types of projects that would be happening during the event and highlight why the work is important.

To sign up for volunteer efforts this weekend, click here.