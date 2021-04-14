Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Hudson Nonstop

Dallas Love Field

The brand’s first contactless airport retail store featuring Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology opened in late February at Dallas Love Field. Customers swipe a credit card upon entrance and are charged for items after they depart the store. Airport visitors can find the store on the DAL concourse near Gate 10.

LoveShackFancy

Highland Park Village

The New York City-based lifestyle brand’s first boutique in Texas opened in early March. Inspired by vintage finds, the brand is rich in detail, flattering silhouettes, soft hues, and intricate lace, emphasizing whimsical hand-dyed fabrics and vintage-inspired romantic floral prints.

LoveShackFancy COURTESY PHOTO: Highland Park Village

COMING

The Turn Indoor Golf

Mockingbird Station

The indoor golf simulator venue is coming to Mockingbird Station this summer. The company’s second U.S. facility will occupy 10,293 square feet and feature Trackman technology to map golfers’ swings as they play virtually. Visitors can practice and play virtual rounds on more than 40 courses around the world. The company’s New York City location opened in 2010.

Rolex

Highland Park Village

The Swiss watch manufacturer tentatively expects to open a boutique operated by Bachendorf’s by the end of April.

