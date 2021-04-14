Dallas ISD Leads in Green

Dallas ISD is looking at small ways — like switching to compostable trash bags — and large ways — like piloting zero-emissions school buses within the next four years — to make the district’s carbon footprint just a little smaller.

The district is setting goals to move to 100% compostable plates and trash bags by 2027, and is also working to ensure that future new schools and remodels are planned with an eye toward being environmentally sustainable.

Last year, the Dallas ISD board of trustees unanimously passed an environment and climate resolution. The resolution created an Environmental and Climate Committee, which has been meeting to develop goals and progress measures for how the district can act on climate change.

District leaders and members of that committee updated trustees on their latest recommendations during the April 8 board briefing.

David Bates, assistant superintendent of Maintenance and Facility Services/Construction Services Support, said that, in some cases, environmentally-friendly practices would actually save the district money. For example, the district has switched to 100-percent renewable energy, which saves the district $1.5 million a year.

“Having environmentally friendly practices is sometimes not just the right thing to do, it can also make a lot of financial sense,” Bates said.

The district will now explore the feasibility of the goals identified by the Environmental and Climate Committee.